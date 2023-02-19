Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, or Shiv Jayanti, is the birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Every year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of the great warrior and Maratha ruler. As we celebrate Shivaji Jayanti, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of Shivaji Jayanti images and wallpapers that you can send to your friends and family and celebrate Shivaji’s birth anniversary. You can share these Shiv Jayanti 2023 images, Shivaji Maharaj pics and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 HD wallpapers with your loved ones as images, SMS and Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti messages.

Mahatma Phule started the celebration of Shivaji Jayanti in 1870, which Bal Gangadhar Tilak then took forward. Shivaji was born on the Marathi Shalivahana Hindu calendar Falgun's Krishna paksha 3, in Shivneri Fort, which is located in Pune, Maharashtra. In 2023, India will celebrate the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Let us look at some of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers to share with your family and friends on this special occasion. Shiv Jayanti 2023 Celebrations To Be Organised in UP’s Agra Fort for 393rd Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Jayanti Reminds Us of The Courageous Acts Of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shiv Jayanti to You.

Shiv Jayanti Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chatrapati Shivaji Inspired Many Souls When He Was Alive and He Will Continue to Motivate the Youth of the Country for Generations to Come. Happy Shiv Jayanti!

Shiv Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Strong Like Him, Be Courageous Like Him, Be Inspiring Like Him. Be Like Chhatrapati Shivaji

Shiv Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivaji Jayanti Is a Special Occasion Because This Day the Most Special Hero of the Nation Was Born.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers To Send on Shiv Jayanti

Shivaji Maharaj was named Shivaji Bhosale and was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. He is considered the greatest Maratha ruler of all time. At the young age of 16, Shivaji had seized the Torna fort and, by the age of 17, had seized the Raigad and Kondana forts. Shivaji Maharaj promoted the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in court and administration rather than using Persian, which was the norm in those times. On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti 2023, let’s remember the sacrifices and contributions of Shivaji Maharaj to Maharashtra's history and culture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).