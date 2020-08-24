On August 24, Indians across the globe celebrate the birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Shivaram Hari Rajguru. This year, Indians will celebrate the 112th birth anniversary Shivaram Hari Rajguru. He was born on August 24, 1908, at Khed in Maharashtra’s Pune to Parvati Devi and Harinarain Rajguru. He lost his father when he was just six years old.

Rajguru's initial education took place at Khed and he later studied in New English High School at nana ka bara in Pune. He was an active member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association and had worked with Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev to fight against the British Rule. Rajguru is popularly known for his involvement in the assassination of a British police officer, JP Saunders, at Lahore in 1928. Shivaram Rajguru 111th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About India's Freedom Fighter.

Though the target of Indian revolutionaries was British Police officer James Scott, the Indian freedom fighters ended up killing John P Saunders, in a case of mistaken identity. The Freedom fighters wanted to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai who died a fortnight after being hit by police during a protest against the Simon Commission.

Following this, Rajguru along with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev was hanged on March 23, in Lahore Jail after convicted in the murder of Saunders. Rajguru was 22 years old at the time of his execution. The Indian freedom fighter was good at shooting and took part in various anti-British activities. He was also influenced by Shivaji and his guerrilla tactics. But never supported Mahatma Gandhi’s policy of nonviolent civil disobedience.

