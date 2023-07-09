The month of Shravan is the fifth month in the Hindu Calendar and is believed to be an important and holy month by the Hindus. It comes after the Ashadha month. As per traditional beliefs, it is said that devotees are blessed by Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu during this month. Shravan month holds great importance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Special worship of Shiva and fasting is observed on Mondays during this month, while all the Tuesdays during Shravana are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. This year, Sawan 2023 starts on July 4 and will continue till August 31.

The Sawan month will last for two months this year due to Adhik Shrawan Maas and hence will be special. Shrawan 2023 will be 59 days long this year, and eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars will be observed instead of four. The Sawan Somwar fasts will begin on July 4, and the last fast will be observed on August 28. Sawan (Shravan) Month 2023: List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva.

Shravana is considered to be a holy month in the Hindu calendar due to the numerous festivals that are celebrated during this time. The thirty days of Shravan month, which corresponds to the month of July or August, is considered highly pious and is celebrated as Sawan or Shravan Maas. Many important festivals like Kamika Ekadashi, Raksha Bandhan, Mangala Gauri Vrats, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Narali Purnima, and Kalki Jayanti will be observed during this month.

Kamika Ekadashi

Kamika Ekadashi festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Hindus across the country. It is believed that devotees fasting on this day can get rid of all their sins and attain salvation (moksha). Kamika Ekadashi 2023 date is July 13, Thursday.

Hariyali Teej

Haryali Teej is observed on the third day of the Shraavana's Lunar month. It is also referred to as Singhara Teej. On this day, females worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and follow all the rituals with faith and devotion to please the deities. Hariyali Teej 2023 date is August 19, Saturday. Sawan Somvar 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on Shravan Somvar.

Nag Panchami

Nag Panchmi is observed during the Shukla Paksha Panchami in Sawan month. It is a traditional worship of snakes and serpents celebrated by Hindus throughout India. Nag Panchami 2023 date is August 21, Monday.

Varalakshmi Vratam

Varalakshmi Vratam is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Maa Varalakshmi is one of the forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi and consort of Lord Vishnu. On this day, a special Lakshmi pooja is performed to please the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that the Varalakshmi fulfils all desires of her devotees. Varalakshmi Vratam 2023 date is August 25, Friday.

Narali Purnima

Narali Purnima is marked on the day of Shraavana Poornima and is celebrated with great devotion in the western states of India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. On the day of Nariyal Poornima, people offer coconut to the sea as a mark of respect to Lord Varuna. People from the fisherman community celebrate this festival to ward off untoward incidents while sailing in the sea. Narali Purnima 2023 date is August 31, Thursday.

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the eternal love between brother and sister. The auspicious festival falls on the full moon day of the lunar month Shravan, also called Shravan Purnima. Raksha Bandhan 2023 date is August 30, Wednesday.

Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami or Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna descended on earth on the 8th day of the dark half of Saavan month, which is celebrated as Janmashtami. Krishna Janmashtami 2023 date is September 6 and continues until September 7.

Gamha Purnima

Gamha Purnima is celebrated in Odisha, where all the domesticated cows and bullocks are decorated and worshipped. Various kinds of country-made cakes called pitha and sweets, mitha, are made and distributed among families, relatives and friends on this day. Gamha Purnima 2023 date is August 30, Wednesday.

Shravani Mela

Shravani Mela is a major festival time at Deoghar in Jharkhand. Shravana month is also the time of the annual Kanwar Yatra, the annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch holy waters of the Ganges River.

