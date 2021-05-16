Every year, May 16 is celebrated as Sikkim Statehood Day or Sikkim Day. In 2021, it falls on Sunday. It was on this day, Sikkim officially got the status of its statehood under the union of India. This year marks the 46th celebration of Sikkim's statehood. The celebrations won't be grand this year due to the second wave of coronavirus. On this special day. here's everything you should know about the northeastern state.

Sikkim Day 2021 Date:

Sikkim statehood day is celebrated every year on May 16. This year, it falls on Sunday. It marks the day in 1975 when Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.

Sikkim Statehood Day History and Significance:

After India gained independence in 1947, Sikkim continued to enjoy the protectorate status with the Republic of India. However, anti-royalist riots occurred in the state in 1973 and the Indian Army took over the city of Gangtok. The monarch was eventually abolished in 1975. A referendum led to the state joining India. Hence, Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Union of India.

Sikkim Day is very significant to all the residents of the state. The celebrations will be lowkey because of the second wave of the novel coronavirus, but we wish all people from the state a very happy Sikkim Day 2020!

About Sikkim:

About 35 per cent of the state is covered by Kanchenjunga National Park. The official languages of the stake include Sikkimese, Nepali, English and Lepcha. It is among India's most environmentally conscious states.

