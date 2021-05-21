Facts about Goddess Sita: Goddess Sita, or fondly known as Mata Janaki by devotees, is one of the most significant figures in Indian ancient history. Revered as a Goddess, Janaki Mata is one of the central characters of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’. Every year, people celebrate the occasion of Sita Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sita Mata. Also popularly known as ‘Mother Goddess’, ‘Goddess of Sacrifice, Love, and Simplicity’, we at LatestLY bring you some of the interesting facts about Janaki Mata ahead of this auspicious occasion. Sita Navami 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Janaki Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Stickers and Greetings.

1. Goddess Sita is believed to be an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi – Goddess of Wealth as per Hindu customs – who embodies the qualities and virtues of an ideal Hindu woman.

2. It is a little-known fact that Goddess Sita had a younger sister, i.e., Urmila, and also two cousin sisters, i.e, Mandavi and Shrutakirti.

3. Not a lot of people know that Goddess Sita also had a brother who was named Bhamandal but was kidnapped just after his birth.

4. A legend says that Goddess Sita was an abandoned child, who was discovered by King Janaka while ploughing the field. Hence, she is referred to with different names such as Janaki.

5. As she was the Princess of Mithila, Goddess Sita is also known as ‘Maithili’. Also, since Kinga Janaka could transcend body consciousness, he was given the name of ‘Videha’, and hence her daughter – Goddess Sita – was also known as ‘Vaidehi’. And while being the divine consort of Lord Rama, she was also known as Ramaa.

6. Another legend says that once in her childhood, Goddess Sita unknowingly lifted a table with her hands, on which the mighty bow (of Lord Shiva) was kept. The feat was a unique one as no one in the Mithila kingdom could do it. Years later, it became the backdrop of Goddess Sita’s syamvara.

7.There’s a historical dispute over the years which debates the birthplace of Goddess Sita. While some say that it is the Sita-Kund pilgrimage site located at the Sitamarhi district in Bihar, others believe that it took place in Janakpur, which is situated in Nepal.

8. A legend states that Goddess Sita was the daughter of Ravana. As per Sanghadasa’s Jain version of Ramayana, astrologers had predicted that the first child of Vidyadhara Maya (Ravana’s wife) would be the reason for the end of his lineage. Hence, when she was born, Ravana abandoned her and ordered her burial as an infant. It was when she was later discovered by King Janaka.

9. Another legend says that it was Maya Sita (Janaki Mata’s illusionary avatar) that was abducted by Ravana and not the real person. The real Sita Mata took refuge with the Goddess Agni, and was eventually taken at the abode of Goddess Parvati.

Goddess Sita is one of the most revered figures when it comes to the Indian classic Ramayana, and Indian mythology eventually. Known as an epitome of sacrifice, courage, and adherence to Dharma, Janaki Mata is known for siding with principles like an ideal woman. As May 18 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Sita Navami 2021!

