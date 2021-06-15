The occasion of Sital Sasthi or Sitala Sasthi is around the corner and the people of the Utkal Brahmins community are excited to celebrate the festive event. The Hindu festival celebrated on June 15th this year, commemorates the auspicious event of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s divine marriage. Sital Sasthi is celebrated across the country, but it's quite dear to Sambalpur district, Orissa since this district has a history with Shiva and Shakti Worship. The festivities of Sital Sasthi full of grandeur and the festival is celebrated in the form of carnival. People across the country celebrate Sital Sasthi with fervour and pomp. To find out more about the festival of Sital Sasthi 2021 – its date, muhurat, fasting rules, puja vidhi, rituals, significance, and more, then look no further; In this article, we bring you everything you need to know about this auspicious event.

What is the date of Sital Sasthi 2021?

The festive event of Sital Sasthi is observed on the 6th day (sasthi) during the Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Jyestha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festival of Sital Sasthi falls between the period of May-June. Hence, the holy occasion of Sital Sasthi will take place on June 15, this year, i.e., Tuesday.

What is the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Sital Sasthi 2021?

Here are the Important Timings on Sital Sasthi:

Sunrise: June 15, 2021, from 5:45 AM

Sunset: June 15, 2021, till 7:09 PM

Shasthi Tithi Begins: June 15, 2021, 10:57 PM

Sunset Tithi Ends: June 16, 2021, 10:46 PM

What are the fasting rules, puja vidhi, and other rituals of Sital Sasthi?

There are devotees, who follow the Sital Sasthi rituals religiously. During this time, people are advised to stay in their homes, wake up early on a festive day and take bath before/during sunrise. They clean their home temples and offer the deities of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fresh flowers, flowers, etc. among other holy items.

Special prayers and mantras are chanted with great vigour to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. A lot of devotees also observe the holy Sital Sasthi Vrat. In parts of the state, the festival is observed as a real marriage. It is widely believed that the nuptials beckons a good monsoon season since Lord Shiva Symbolizes the Summer and Parvati the Firsts showers. The entire period of Sital Sasthi is celebrated extravagantly, just like a carnival.

What is the significance of Sital Sasthi?

The occasion of Sital Sasthi holds cultural significance in different cultures. It is mentioned in the Shiv Purana that the day of Sital Sasthi was the day on which Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati tied the knot. Later, it was on this day, when Kartikeya was born to the divine couple, who went on to slay the demon named Tarakasura. The festival is celebrated at large by the farmers.

