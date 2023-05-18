Sitalsasthi is a Hindu festival commemorating the auspicious event of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s divine marriage. Every year Sitalsasthi falls between the month of May-June. Sitalsasthi 2023 falls on May 26, Friday. Sitassasthi is a grand Hindu festival celebrated in the form of a carnival.

Sital Sasthi is observed on the sixth day of the Jyestha month, which is during the Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. This holiday is typically observed as a large funfair. Participants in the festivities include artists and people from many states. Thousands of visitors across India and overseas come to the famed Sambalpur funfair. Here's All You Need To Know About Sitalsasthi Festival Celebrated With Great Vigour In Odisha.

This is a weeklong festival that concludes with the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess. The devotees believe that Lord Shiva symbolizes the heat of summer while Goddess Parvati represents the first rain. Hence, Sitalsasthi is celebrated in the hope of a good monsoon. A huge number of "Hijadas" or "Eunuchs" attend this wedding ceremony to take part in the festivities. This is because Lord Shiva was also known as "Ardhanarishwara" (half lady, half man).

On the day of the Sitalsasti festival, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Special mantras are chanted in the grand aarti of the deities. A lot of devotees also observe a fast on the day of Sitalsasthi. It is said that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati tied the knot on this day, which makes this day an important event for Hindu devotees.

Sitalsasthi is celebrated throughout India, but it is most dear to Sambalpur district, Orissa, since this district has a history of Shiva and Shakti worship. Celebrate the Sitalsasthi festival by sending your family and friends greetings and wishes. Sitalsasthi Wishes and HD Images for: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Shiva and Parvati Photos, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Share on This Day.

Wishing all of you a Happy Sitalsathi 2023!

