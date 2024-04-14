Songkran, a beautiful Thai word, comes from an ancient language called Sanskrit. It means ‘new beginnings’ and describes the movement of the sun in the sky each month. Songkran is also known as the Thai New Year. In April, the sun changes positions, marking the start of the Thai New Year! Songkran is a big celebration in Thailand. It's officially a three-day holiday, from April 13–15, but festivities can last even longer! This year, Thai New Year 2024, or Songkran 2024, will be celebrated from April 13–15. To prepare for this fresh start, people clean their homes and special places like temples and schools on the first day, April 13. This is believed to wash away any bad luck from the past year and welcome good fortune for the year ahead. Let’s learn more about this interesting festival. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu, Jur Sital and More; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

Songkran 2024 Day and Date

Songkran 2024, or the Thai New Year 2024, will be celebrated from April 13–15, 2024.

Songkran 2024 History

Songkran might remind you of other spring celebrations! The festival sees people splashing water on each other and having water fights. It's actually based on an ancient harvest festival from India. Even though other countries in Southeast Asia have similar holidays, Thailand's Songkran is the most famous. Originally, Songkran was Thailand's New Year's Day, marking the start of their own calendar. In the late 1800s, the world agreed to celebrate January 1st as New Year's Day, so Thailand followed suit. But Songkran was too special to give up! Hence, it became a beloved three-day festival in April, keeping the traditions of the Thai New Year alive.

Songkran 2024 Significance

Songkran or the Thai New Year starts off with a big clean! People wash their homes and temples to get rid of any bad luck from the year before. It's like spring cleaning for good fortune! Next comes a special water pouring ceremony at the temples. Scented water is gently poured on Buddha statues, washing away bad things and welcoming a fresh start. On the second day, it's time to show respect to elders! Young people pour scented water on their hands and feet, receiving blessings and pretty flower garlands in return. It's a lovely way to show appreciation and ask for good luck in the New Year.

How Is Songkran Celebrated?

Songkran is all about washing away the old and welcoming the new! Water plays a big part because it's both the hottest time of year and the start of the rainy season in Thailand. Traditionally, people would gently sprinkle water to cool off. It's like a refreshing way to say goodbye to the past year. These days, things get a little splashier! Songkran celebrations turn into a giant water fight, with buckets, water guns, and music filling the streets. It's a fun way to celebrate and cool down together. But remember, Songkran is also a time to honour family and elders. People will prepare special scented water with flowers to pour gently on the hands of their parents, grandparents, and other loved ones. It's a beautiful way to show respect and ask for blessings in the new year.

Songkran is a joyful blend of tradition, fun, and family. So, this Songkran 2024, or Thai New Near 2024, let's come together and celebrate new beginnings! We can sprinkle blessings on loved ones, enjoy the water fights, and create new memories that will last a lifetime. Happy Songkran 2024!

