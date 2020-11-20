Soorasamharam is the most important festival of Lord Murugan or Lord Karthika. Observed by Tamil Hindus, this festival is also known as Sooran poru, Skanda Shashti or Kanda Shashti. Soorasamharam will be celebrated on November 20 and is an extremely important celebration in South India. From grand processions and festivities in temples to religious aartis at home, there are varied ways of celebrating Soorasamharam. Here’s everything you need to know about Kanda Shashti observance, its significance, story, Soorasamharam 2020 date and how it is celebrated. Nagula Chavithi 2020 Date And Shubu Muhurat: Know The Significance And Rituals of the Hindu Festival Worshipping Snakes in Andhra Pradesh.

When is Soorasamharam 2020?

As already mentioned, Soorasamharam or Kanda Shashti will be celebrated on November 20 this year. Skanda Shashti is observed on the sixth day in the month of Karthigai.

How is Soorasamharam celebrated?

The festivities around Skanda Sashti actually spread over six days. People observe a stringent fast for six days, leading to the Shashti in this month. This is known as Kandashashti vratham. The celebration of Soorasamharam involves taking our religious processions of Lord Murugan. Karthik temples in various South Indian states are decorated and there are special poojas and aartis that are conducted on this day. The celebration of Soorasamharam also involves re-telling the folklore of this observance, which is called Sooranporu. The most famous celebration of Soorasamharam has to be at Thiruchendur Murugan temple, where traditionally lakhs of devotees flooded the premises during Kandashashti celebration.

What is Sooranporu?

Soorasamharam celebrates Lord Murgan’s victory against demon Surapadam. The celebration signifies the victory of good over evil. The legendary story of Soorasamharam is actually very interesting. According to folklore, Soorapadman was an evil demon who tortured the devas. Lord Murugan defeated Soorapadman with his Vel (spear), and this story is re-enacted for lakhs of devotees every year, on Soorasamharam. This folk enactment is called as Sooranporu.

The celebration of Soorasamharam 2020 is sure to be different, as people continue to battle the pandemic. Palini, which is a well-known Murugan temple will be telecasting the Soorasamharam program on television for devotees, according to reports. We hope that you enjoy Soorasamharam 2020 while continuing to be safe and conscious.

