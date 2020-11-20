Today marks a very significant day for all people of Tamil Hindu community. It is the festive day of Soorasamharam 2020, a festival observed to honour Lord Murugan. Also called as the Skanda Sashti, this day marks the victory of good over evil by Lord Murugan as he defeated Demon Surapadman on this day. This festival day, like Diwali, sees week-long celebration in advance. On the Soorasamharam Day, special rituals are performed at Lord Murugan temple in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This time, because of the pandemic the celebrations are hit and devotees cannot visit the temples, but they can watch the live streaming online. So here we bring you a live streaming video of Thiruchendur Soorasamharam 2020 for free. You can watch the grand procession from the comfort of your home.

During this festival celebration, devotees fast for about six days and the last day of fasting is one of the most significant days. This is known as Kandashashti vratham. The celebration of Soorasamharam involves taking our religious processions of Lord Murugan. The celebrations of Kanda Sashti at Thiruchendur Murugan temple are most popular. On this festival day we bring you a live streaming video of Soorasamharam 2020 procession from Thiruchendur Soorasamharam. This temple is famous as it recreates the event the battle between the Lord and a demon named Soorapadman. So many people gather here to see the victory of good over evil being played out. But this time you can watch it on TV or online. So we give you live streaming link for this year's celebrations.

Watch The Live Streaming of Soorasamharam 2020 Online Here:

Many devotees can tune into this video and take their darshan of Lord Murugan on this auspicious day. Soorasamharam festival is also celebrated in Thiruvannur Subramanya Swami temple in Kozhikode District Kerala for more than a century in the name Sooranpada. We wish all viewers Happy Soorasamharam 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).