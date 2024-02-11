The Spring Festival, commonly known as Chinese New Year, represents one of the most significant cultural celebrations in East Asian communities, heralding the beginning of the lunar new year. This year, it will be celebrated on Saturday, February 10. Observed with great fervour and tradition, this festival typically spans fifteen days, commencing on the first day of the lunar calendar, usually falling between late January and mid-February. Rooted in ancient customs and folklore, the Spring Festival marks a time of familial reunion, feasting, and the welcoming of auspicious beginnings. It symbolises the end of winter and the emergence of spring, embodying themes of renewal, prosperity, and good fortune. As you observe Spring Festival 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Wishing loved ones on the occasion of the Spring Festival is a cherished tradition deeply embedded in cultural and familial bonds. It is customary to convey heartfelt greetings and blessings to friends, family, and acquaintances, symbolising hopes for a prosperous and harmonious year ahead. Additionally, sentiments of health, success, and joy are often intertwined with expressions of gratitude and appreciation for the enduring relationships shared. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Lunar New Year 2024 that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

Spring Festival 2024 Greetings & Chinese New Year Wishes

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

Spring Festival 2024 Greetings & Chinese New Year Wishes

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

Spring Festival 2024 Greetings & Chinese New Year Wishes

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

Spring Festival 2024 Greetings & Chinese New Year Wishes

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

Spring Festival 2024 Greetings & Chinese New Year Wishes

Happy Chinese New Year (File Image)

Chinese New Year 2024 Messages: Happy CNY Quotes, Year Of The Dragon Wishes & Greetings For The Day

In addition to verbal well-wishes, exchanging gifts and symbolic offerings further enriches the spirit of the occasion, fostering a sense of unity and goodwill. Traditional practices, such as gifting red envelopes filled with money to symbolize good luck and fortune, serve as tangible expressions of generosity and blessings. Wishing everyone a Happy Lunar New Year 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2024 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).