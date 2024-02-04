Sri Lanka National Day is celebrated annually on February 4 to commemorate the country’s political independence from British rule in 1948. The day is celebrated all over Sri Lanka through a flag-hoisting ceremony, dances, parades, and performances. The main celebration takes place in Colombo, where the President of Sri Lanka raises the national flag and delivers a nationally televised speech. The day holds significant historical and cultural importance, and various events and festivities take place across the nation. As Sri Lanka National Day 2024 nears, let’s learn more about Sri Lanka National Day 2024 date, the history and significance of the day and more. 360-degree Campaign, Diving Destination Launch: Sri Lanka Lays Recovery Roadmap for Tourism.

Sri Lanka National Day 2024 Date

Sri Lanka National Day will be celebrated on Sunday, February 4.

Sri Lanka National Day History

Sri Lanka, known as Ceylon during its colonial period, was under European rule for centuries. The Portuguese, Dutch, and the British held control over the region at different times. The British colonial administration implemented policies that favoured the interests of the colonial powers. The imposition of heavy taxes, the introduction of cash-crop agriculture, and the displacement of traditional industries contributed to economic hardships for the local population. Several leaders like DS Senanayake, SWRD Bandaranaike, and Don Stephen Senanayake played pivotal roles in articulating the demands for self-governance, gathered public support, and finally gained independence on February 4, 1948.

Sri Lanka National Day Significance

Sri Lanka National Day is a significant day for the people of Sri Lanka as it is a time for reflection, national pride, and celebration of the country's achievements. It brings together people from diverse backgrounds to commemorate the shared history and cultural identity of the nation. The celebrations include vibrant fireworks displays, parades and several other events as part of the National Day festivities. Volunteer activities, community service projects, and charitable initiatives are organized on this day to promote unity and social responsibility.

