Stephen Hawking Death Anniversary: Interesting Quotes By the Great Scientist That Will Inspire You Every Single Day

Stephen Hawking best memorable quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the most iconic scientists of the 21st century, Stephen William Hawkings’s second death anniversary is on 14th March. The incredible physicist, mathematicians and cosmologist was an extradentary human in the field of science and whatever steps he took, the world noticed. A Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge until his death, Hawking won numerous honours during his lifetime. Plagued with motor neuron disease for the majority of his life, the champion scholar never let it come in his way of achievements. As he gradually lost speech, he communicated with a device and a handheld switch. But some of his quotes remain memorable to show what a genius of a mind he was. On his second death anniversary, we have made a collection of some of his most interesting quotes which you can share with your friends or on your social media accounts, as a remembrance of his great work.

Stephen Hawking received his BA(Hons) degree in physics from University College Oxford, he began his doctoral lie at Cambridge. It was at Cambridge that his tryst with motor neurone disease began and despite thinking of giving up early on, Stephen Hawking gradually learned to live with it. One of his first works was the Singularity Theorem that stated universe might have evolved from a single entity. Over the years he came up with the second law of black hole dynamics, the four laws of black hole mechanics and in 1974 postulated that black hole emit radiations, known today as the Hawking Radiation. Stephen Hawking and His Alien Theories: Late Cosmologist did Extensive Research to find if Aliens Exist.

Stephen Hawking quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Look Up at the Stars and Not Down at Your Feet. Try to Make Sense of What You See, and Wonder About What Makes the Universe Exist. Be Curious.” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Without Imperfection, You or I Would Not Exist.” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking best quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “My Advice to Other Disabled People Would Be, Concentrate on Things Your Disability Doesn’t Prevent You Doing Well, and Don’t Regret the Things It Interferes With. Don’t Be Disabled in Spirit, As Well as Physically.” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking interesting quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “My Expectations Were Reduced to Zero When I Was 21. Everything Since Then Has Been a Bonus.” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking memorable quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “We Are Just an Advanced Breed of Monkeys on a Minor Planet of a Very Average Star. But We Can Understand the Universe. That Makes Us Something Very Special.” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking best memorable quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Life Would Be Tragic if It Weren’t Funny.” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking was also an eminent author and his book A Brief History of Time was a bestseller for 237 weeks. His other notable works included The Universe in a Nutshell and God Created the Integers. He won numerous awards during his lifetime including the lifetime achievement award at the 2016 Pride of Britain Awards. He was a Fellow of the Royal Society ( FRS) and a recipient of the President Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian award.

Scientists have been at the forefront of making tectonic shifts in the way human civilisation thinks and Steven Hawking captures that feeling truly.