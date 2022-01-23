Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Diwas, is celebrated every January 23 in India. His birth anniversary is observed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. He was one of the most prominent freedom fighters during the country's independence struggle against British rule. As you celebrate this important day in Indian history, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022. Here is a wide range of collections of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send for the occasion.

This year we will be celebrating the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. An official holiday is observed on the day West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam. Last year in 2021, this day was commemorated as Parakram Diwas for the first time.

"The Best Gift for a Freedom Fighter Is the Promise That We Will Always Take Care of the Nation and Love It With All Our Heart."

"Let Us Celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti by Dedicating Ourselves in the Service of Our Nation and Making Indian and Netaji Proud!"

"Leaders Like Netaji Are the Source of Inspiration for Generations and We Are Extremely Fortunate To Have Them."

"Give me blood, and I will give you Freedom." Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

One individual may die for an idea. But that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

On January 23, 1897, Netaji was born in a large Bengali family in Orissa. He started working with C R Das first and later followed Mahatma Gandhi in the leadership within the Congress. Bose was a model of diversity by region, ethnicity, religion and even gender. He played a prominent role in India's independence movement.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was very bright academically. He started the newspaper Swaraj and took charge of the Bengal Provincial Congress Committee. In 1923, he was elected president of the Indian Youth Congress and the Secretary of Bengal State Congress. He was also the editor of the newspaper Forward, founded by his mentor Chittranjan Das.

Remembering Bose on his 126th birth anniversary.

