Subhas Chandra Bose was an influential figure in India's struggle for independence against British colonial rule. Born on January 23, 1897, Bose was a dynamic leader who played a crucial role in advocating for complete independence for India. He served as the President of the Indian National Congress in 1938 and 1939. In India, Parakram Diwas is observed every year on January 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. From Gumnaami to Samadhi, Here Are Patriotic Films To Remember the Indian Nationalist, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

As the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose nears, take a look at some of the interesting things that you should know about Netaji.

The honorific Netaji, which means ‘Respected Leader’ in Bengali, was first applied to Bose in Germany in early 1942—by the Indian soldiers of the Indian Legion and by the German and Indian officials in the Special Bureau for India in Berlin. In 1922, Bose founded the newspaper Swaraj and assumed charge of the publicity for the Bengal Provincial Congress Committee. His mentor was Chittaranjan Das, a voice for aggressive nationalism in Bengal. Bose was a dynamic leader. During his struggle for India’s independence, he was imprisoned 11 times in various jails between 1921 and 1941. In 1923, Bose became the President of the All-India Youth Congress, and in 1938, he was elected President of the Congress. Bose founded the Azad Hind Fauj, also called the Indian National Army (INA), which attacked the Britishers from the eastern side of the then undivided India. Bose founded the Indian National Army in Berlin, also called Azad Hind Fauz and led it. Bose also launched the Azad Hind Radio Station in Germany. With Japanese support, Bose revamped the Indian National Army (INA), which comprised Indian prisoners of war of the British Indian army who had been captured by the Japanese in the Battle of Singapore. How Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Lived On As ‘Gumnami Baba’ in the Minds of Believers.

In 2024, India will celebrate Netaji’s 127th birth anniversary. His birthday is also celebrated as Netaji Jayanti or Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti to honour his immense contributions to the freedom movement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2024 12:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).