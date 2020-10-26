Asche bocchor abar hobe! This is one of the most common phrases you'll hear in West Bengal today as Durga Puja comes to an end devotees prepare for Mas Durga visarjan to bid the goddess goodbye. The phrase means coming year we'll have it again and that is the positive attitude that people maintain instead of saying goodbye to Maa Durga, we say come again next year. The conclusion of Durga Puja takes place with Durga immersion. Today the idols of Maa Durga are being immersed in various local water bodies and with this, Maa Durga will depart while being happily invited next year. On this day, if you want to wish your loved ones we have an amazing collection of Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 HD images, Happy Vijayadashami wishes, Bijoya Dashami 2020 messages, Vijayadashami 2020 Images and Pictures; Dussehra 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

According to the Panchang, Durga Visarjan in Sharadiya Navratri is performed on the Dashami Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. After nine days of worship in Durga Visarjan Navaratri, the idol of other deities along with the idol of mother and goddess on the Dashami Tithi is recovered in water. Here are some Subo Bijoya Dashami 2020, Happy Vijayadashami wishes, Bijoya Dashami 2020 messages, Vijayadashami 2020 Images and Pictures.

Durga Visarjan in Hyderabad

Ache Bochor Abar Hobe

Today is Shubha Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan, pic.twitter.com/JHS73XxME5 — Chinmay Das (@cdas1711) October 26, 2020

Maa Durga

Low Key Durga Visarjan

Durga Visarjan, very, very low-key this year, like the other festivals had been... 😭😭😭 🙏🏻🕉️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4aTZqN4oEi — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) October 25, 2020

Vijayadashami at Karimganj

We are reminded of how the partition of India left a huge impact even on our rituals & traditions The pictures was sent to us by a follower pointing the subtle difference seem during Durga Pratima Visarjan during Vijayadashami at Karimganj, India Shubho Bijoya to everyone 🙏🏽 https://t.co/FvYPkHZSlu pic.twitter.com/tyh9dUQQHq — Stories of Bengali Hindus (@storiesofBHs) October 25, 2020

Durga Viarjan At Juhu, However, Precautions Not Followed

Ridiculous scene at Juhu beach with Durga Visarjan#COVID19 fear & caution both gone for a toss @mybmc @MumbaiPolice pls do something pic.twitter.com/dAmTqNA3qr — Rajiv Popley (@RajivPopley) October 25, 2020

Devotees

Today is #DurgaVisarjan Meanwhile Every Devotes rn : pic.twitter.com/gvT8uHSOt5 — Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) October 26, 2020

