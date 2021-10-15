Subho Bijoya! After celebrating Sasti, Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, the 10th day aka Bijoya Dashami 2021 is here. The day is celebrated with great pomp on West Bengal, where people wake up wishing each other Subho Bijoya which means, Happy Bijoya. The month of Ashwin begins with nine days of devotion to the nine forms of Maa Durga. The festival of Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month. On this day Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram had conquered Lankesh Ravana, hence this day is called Vijayadashami. This day is also seen as a symbol of the victory of good over evil. There is a tradition of burning the effigy of Ravana that symbolises evil on Dussehra. Along with this, weapon worship also holds great importance on this day. To make the celebrations even better, we have for you, Happy Bijoya Dashami wishes and messages. So your search online for Subho Bijoya Dashami messages ends here as we have collected for you Subho Bijoya SMS, Subho Bijoya Dashami GIFs, Subho Bijoya Dashami 2021 photo, Bijoya Dashami 2021 GIF, and WhatsApp stickers. We give you all the latest greetings, wallpapers for free download, a video of all Subho Bijoya Dashami greetings and Bengali messages which you can use as WhatsApp status or Facebook and Instagram stories as well.

There are different traditions in different areas and communities of the country regarding worship on the day of Dussehra. As many worship weapons on this day, many people also worship their books, vehicles etc. It is also considered good to start any new work with this celebration. On this day, after returning home from Ravana Dahan, women perform the aarti of men and apply tika. The day also sees Rang Khela in West Bengal. Here are a few Shubho Bijoya Wishes and Messages, Happy Vijayadashmi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family. The list also contains Subho Bijoya Dashami images download, Subho Bijoya Dashami in Bengali pic, Subho Bijoya Dashami quotes, Subho Bijoya Dashami SMS, Subho Bijoya Dashami GIF, Subho Bijoya Dashami 2021 photo, Bijoya Dashami images free download, Bijoya Dashami 2021 GIF, and more.

In many places, theatrical drama is performed in the same events. On this day people clean their vehicles in homes and worship them. Merchants worship their accounts whereas farmers worship their animals and crops. Engineers also worship their tools on this day.

