Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami is one of the most auspicious days in Hindu culture. It falls on bright lunar fortnight Ashtami tithi of Ashwin month according to the Hindu calendar. Durga Ashtami 2021 will be celebrated on October 13, Wednesday. Here's a collection of Happy Maha Ashtami 2021 wishes, Subho Durga Ashtami messages, Happy Maha Ashtami images, Subho Durga Ashtami wallpapers, Maa Durga photos, WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS and more to celebrate the lovely day with family and friends.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Chamunda appeared on the forehead of Maa Durga on this day and destroyed the demons who were associated with Mahishasura. These demons were Chanda, Munda and Rakthabija. Celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, here are some wishes that you can send to your family on this day. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Durga Ashtami 2021 Date in Kolkata: When Is Maha Ashtami and Sandhi Puja? Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi on the Auspicious Day.

On Durga Ashtami, many people end their Navratri fast by organising a small Kanya Pujan ceremony at their homes. In Kanya Pujan, they invite nine young girls to their house to honour them. It is believed that each of these girls represents Shakti of Durga on earth. As these little kanjaks enter the house, their feet are washed and rituals like arti and puja are done. After the ceremony, they are fed food and sweets and honoured with small gifts. Observing Kanya Pujan, here are some WhatsApp stickers that you can send to your friends on this auspicious day. Happy Durga Puja 2021 Greetings: Celebrate Durga Ashtami With WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Quotes and Status, SMS and Send During Durgotsav.

Durga Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubh Ashtami. May Maa Durga Shower You With Her Choicest Blessings on the Auspicious Day of Durga Ashtami.

Durga Ashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Durga Ka Sada Rahe Ashirvad; Dhan, Samridhi, Sukh Aur Kamiyabi Ka De Aapko Aashirvad; Navrati Ki Nau Raatein Roshan Kar Dein Aapka Jeevan; Durga Ashtami Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

During Durga Puja, 64 Yoginis and 8 Matrikas (the eight ferocious forms of Maa Durga) are worshipped. The Ashta Sati or the eight Shaktis are interpreted differently in different regions of India. The Ashta Sati worshipped during Durga Puja are Brahmani, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Indrani and Chamunda. We at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of pictures and stickers of Maa Durga and her avatars that you can send to your relatives to wish them Durga Ashtami. Here is a list of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Cover photos and SMS. Keeping up the festive spirit high, wishing everyone a Happy Durga Ashtami 2021!

