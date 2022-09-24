Subho Mahalaya 2022! Mahalaya is a Hindu observance that marks the commencement of Durga Puja and the end of Pitru Paksha. The holy occasion is observed at the end of the 16 days of paying homage to our deceased kins and ancestors by ritually offering 'tarpan' to the departed souls. People take a holy dip in the water of the Ganges and send up prayers in remembrance of their forefathers. Mahalaya is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, which falls in Gregorian September and October. The day is observed on Amavasya, at the end of Krishna Paksha. From the date of Mahalaya, Devi Paksha begins. As per Panchang, Mahalaya 2022 will be celebrated on September 25, Sunday, beginning the Durga Puja festival in the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar. Here's a collection of Subho Mahalaya 2022 images in Bengali, Subho Mahalaya greetings in Bengali, Happy Mahalaya 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages.

On the following day of Mahalaya, Bengalis celebrate their significant festival of Durga Puja by revering the Goddess' triumph over the demon, Mahishasura. Mahalaya day is observed by installing giant and elaborate idols of Maa Durga at homes or in pandals at the public level. In Bengal, sculptors who shape clay to make divine idols of Goddess Shakti begin painting the statues' eyes as part of the "Chakkhudaan" custom. The tradition is followed to invoke the Goddess, which is performed by awakening her to open her eyes by offering prayers. Furthermore, greeting family and dear ones on social media during such occasions has become a mandatory part. To save your search time, we have compiled a set of Mahalaya 2022 greetings, Subho Mahalaya images, HD wallpapers, Happy Mahalaya 2022 WhatsApp messages, SMS and quotes.

During Mahalaya, folks believe that Devi Durga was created by the cosmic powers of all the supreme deities to kill the demon Mahishasura, who waged a war against all the gods by spreading adharma. Hindus have faith that on this particular day, the Goddess Shakti descends on Earth.

