Pohela Boishakh, or Bengali New Year, is observed in Indian states on April 15 and in Bangladesh on April 15. It is the first day of the Bengali calendar, which is also the official calendar of Bangladesh. Pohela Boishakh 2023 marks Subho Noboborsho 1430 or Bengali New Year 1430 as per the traditional Bengali calendar. On this day, they wish their friends and family to say Shubho Noboborsho. As you observe Pohela Boishakh 2023, here's a collection of Subho Noboborsho 1430 images in Bengali, Happy Pohela Boishakh 2023 greetings and Happy Bengali New Year wishes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones. Pohela Boishakh 2023 Images, Subho Noboborsho HD Wallpapers and Bengali New Year Greetings for Free Download Online.

Pohela Boishakh is a significant festival celebrated in West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and Assam in India. It is mainly celebrated by all the Bengali people around the world, regardless of their faith. The celebrations of Pohela Boishakh have their roots back to the Mahifarsh community during the Mughal rule and the proclamation of Akbar's tax collection reforms. Today, it is celebrated with processions, fairs and family time. The traditional greeting saying "Shubho Noboborsho" refers to "Happy New Year." Here is a collection of messages saying Shubhi Noboborsho 2023 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them. Pohela Boishakh 2023 Dishes: From Fish Curry to Sandesh, Mouth-Watering Food Items For a Festive Traditional Feast.

Pohela Boishakh 2023 Wishes in Bengali For Subho Noboborsho 1430

Pohela Boishakh Bengali Wishes (File Image)

Pohela Boishakh 2023 Wishes in Bengali For Subho Noboborsho 1430

Pohela Boishakh Bengali Wishes (File Image)

Pohela Boishakh 2023 Wishes in Bengali For Subho Noboborsho 1430

Pohela Boishakh Bengali Wishes (File Image)

Pohela Boishakh 2023 Wishes in Bengali For Subho Noboborsho 1430

Pohela Boishakh Bengali Wishes (File Image)

Pohela Boishakh 2023 Wishes in Bengali For Subho Noboborsho 1430

Pohela Boishakh Bengali Wishes (File Image)

On Pohela Boishakh, people wear traditional attire and visit their friends and family to spend quality time with them. It is a festival that unites friends and family who haven’t met for a long time. Wishing everyone Shubho Noboborsho 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 07:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).