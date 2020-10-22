It is officially pujo! The celebration kick-started with Maha Sasthi, which is today, October 22. Also spelt as Shashti and Shasti, the day holds immense significance among devotees. Maha Sasthi marks the beginning of Durga Puja 2020. This year, there are a lot of challenges faced by the devotees and the celebration will not be similar to the previous years, considering the situation. However, the spirit of the festival will remain alive as devotees opt for Durga Puja 2020 virtual celebration. While doing so, you might need some heartfelt pujo greetings to send to your near ones. This is why, we bring you Subho Sasthi 2020 wishes in Bengali that are the perfect way to make your presence feel to your closed ones with whom you won’t be able to celebrate pujo physically because of the lockdown. These Subho Sasthi messages, Happy Durga Puja wishes, greetings and GIF images are perfect for the Instagram and Facebook captions. In addition, we also bring you the WhatsApp sticker link through which you can make your festival celebration even more fun.

Sasthi is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and fervour. Goddess Durga is welcomed with Bodhan, invitation and worship. The face of the goddess is uncovered in idols amid the sound of dhak and shankha dhwani. It is a beautiful celebration, and you can make it even more special by sharing these meaningful Subho Sasthi 2020 wishes in Bengali. Check out our latest collection of Happy Durga Puja 2020 messages, Facebook greetings and wishes that are perfect for sending to your near ones. These GIFs and WhatsApp stickers will surely spread a smile on the receiver’s face as you wish them on this pujo.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Elo Khusir Sarat, Ektu Himel Haoa, Dhaker Upor Kathir Aoaj, Mayer Kache Jaoa. Onek Khusi, Onek Alo, Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo. Subho Maha Sasthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nil Akasher Megher Vela, Paddo Fuler Papri Mela, Dhaker Taale Kasher Khela, Anonde Katuk Sharod-Bela. Subho Maha Sasthi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli Phuler Gondho, Tulor Moto Megher Kaasher Bon, Dhaker Bajna Janiye Diche Mayer Agomon. Subho Maha Sasthi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sheuli Phuler Gondhe Keno Udas Holo Mon, Subhro Shital Kasher Sobhay Juralo Du Nayon, Agamonir Barta Boye Bajche Dhaker Sur, Sharodiyar Din Gulo Hok Anando O Madhur. Subho Maha Sashti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vela- “Kash” Phule Te, Laglo Dola- “Dhaker”, Upor Poruk Kathi- “Pujo” Katuk Fatafati.

