The summer solstice occurs when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. This means the summer solstice begins when the Earth's axis of rotation is tilted about 23.4 degrees relative to Earth's orbit around the Sun. Likewise, the Sun's declination from the celestial equator is 23.44 degrees. As we know, according to Earth’s orbit, the northern and southern hemispheres alternatively receive the Sun's light every six months. Summer Solstice is called ‘festival solstice’ or ‘midsummer’ and happens twice a year, once in each hemisphere (Northern and Southern). Summer 2023 Food Ideas: 5 Easy-To-Make Delicious Dinner Recipes on Long Summer Weeknights.

For that hemisphere, the summer solstice is the day with the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year, when the Sun is at its highest position in the sky. This year, the June solstice will occur on Wednesday, June 21. The first Summer Solstice of 2023 occurred on March 20. Scroll down to learn more about Summer Solstice 2023 date, history, and significance.

Summer Solstice 2023 Date

Summer Solstice 2023 will occur on Wednesday, June 21, at 8:27 PM IST. Solstices occur simultaneously worldwide, but their local times vary with time zones and regions.

Summer Solstice Facts

Solstices got their name from two Latin words, ‘sol’ and ‘sistere’, which means ‘Sun’ and ‘to stand still’ respectively. This is the June solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the December solstice in the Southern. As the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the Sun in June, it receives more sunlight during the day. During Summer Solstice, the North Pole's tilt toward the Sun is greatest, marking the longest day of the year north of the equator. The June solstice marks the longest day north of the equator and the shortest day in the south. In the northern hemisphere, the Summer Solstice 2023 will begin the summer season.

The June solstice is not based on a specific calendar date or time, but it all depends on when the Sun reaches its northernmost point from the celestial equator. Therefore, the June solstice doesn’t always occur on the same day every year but falls between June 20, 21, and 22.

Summer Solstice Significance

At the summer solstice, the Sun travels the longest path through the sky. Hence, that day, therefore, has the most daylight. The summer solstice has been seen as a significant time of year in many cultures since pre-historic times and has been marked by festivals and rituals. The summer solstice marks the beginning of summer, which lasts until the autumnal equinox (September 22 or 23 in the Northern Hemisphere or March 20 or 21 in the Southern Hemisphere). Traditionally, in many temperate regions (especially Europe), the summer solstice is seen as the middle of summer and referred to as ‘midsummer’.

