The birth anniversary of Sushma Swaraj, former External Affairs Minister of India, is celebrated in India on February 14, every year. 1952. Swaraj was known for her eloquence, strong leadership, and compassionate approach. She played a significant role in Indian politics, serving as a Member of Parliament for several terms and holding various ministerial positions in the Indian government. Swaraj was born in Ambala, Haryana on February 14, 1952, into a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family. Her father was a prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member. She took charge as the Minister of External Affairs in the BJP-led union cabinet in May 2014 and emerged as one of the strongest female politicians in the country. In this article, let’s know more about the iconic leader. Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti Date in India: Know All About the Renowned Social Reformer on His Birth Anniversary.

All you need to know about Sushma Swaraj on her 72nd Birthday:

Sushma Swaraj made history by becoming the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998. Subsequently, she went on to become the first woman to hold the office of the Minister of External Affairs in India, serving from 2014 to 2019 in the BJP-led government. Sushma Swaraj, as External Affairs Minister, was instrumental in formulating India's foreign policy. She worked relentlessly to raise India's worldwide profile and establish ties based on mutual respect and cooperation. Sushma Swaraj earned the name "People's Minister" due to her empathic way of finding solutions for people’s problems. She was praised for her easy-to-approach persona on social media platforms in helping Indians across the world. Swaraj had served as the Indian Minister of External Affairs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi from May 2014 to May 2019. She was responsible for implementing the foreign policy of Narendra Modi. She was only the second woman to hold this position after Indira Gandhi. In 2020, the Government of India renamed the Foreign Service Institute of India after her as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service In 2020, the Government of India renamed Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra after her as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan

Swaraj’s excellence as a leader in the External Affairs Ministry strengthened India’s position on the world map. The late politician’s strong understanding of national and international matters brought her to the forefront of Indian and global politics. Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, integrity, and service to the nation. Each year, on her birth anniversary, people remember her contributions to Indian politics and her commitment to public service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).