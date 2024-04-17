Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024 will be marked on April 17. This annual commemoration usually coincides with Rama Navami celebrations and is believed to mark the birth anniversary of Shri Swaminarayan. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the followers of Shri Swaminarayan, Swaminarayan Jayanti is marked with special celebrations in Shri Swaminarayan temples across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Swaminarayan Jayanti, and more. Ram Navami 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Family and Friends.

When Is Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024?

Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 17. It is interesting to note that Swaminarayan was born on April 3, 1781 (Chaitra sud Nom in the Vikram Samvat calendar) in Chhapaiya. The celebration is marked according to the date in the Hindu calendar and therefore falls on the Navami tithi in the Chaitra month.

Significance of Swaminarayan Jayanti

Shri Swaminarayan was a yogi and ascetic believed by followers to be a manifestation of Krishna or the highest manifestation of Purushottama, around whom the Swaminarayan Sampradaya developed. The life, works and teachings of Shri Swaminarayan are retold on the occasion of Swaminarayan Jayanti. People who are part of the Swaminarayan community often visit the Shri Swaminarayan Temples across the country, and devotees focus on changing the Swaminarayan mantra and singing devotional songs. Many people also observe a stringent fast. Happy Ram Navami 2024 Images and Jai Shree Ram HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Photos, Shri Ram Pics and Greetings to Share With Family and Friends.

Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024 is sure to bring with it peace, love, and light to all those who celebrate. Swaminarayan temples across the country also perform special aartis on this day, and the commemoration is especially grand at 10.10 pm, when Shri Swaminarayan was believed to have been born. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Swaminarayan Jayanti 2024!

