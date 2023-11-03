Tamil Deepavali is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the state of Tamil Nadu. Most regions in India observe Diwali or Deepavali when Amavasya Tithi prevails during Pradosh, i.e., after sunset; however, in Tamil Nadu, Deepavali is observed differently. Diwali in Tamil Nadu is celebrated when the Chaturdashi Tithi prevails during Brahma Muhurat, i.e., just before sunrise. This year, Tamil Deepavali 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. The Deepavali Muhurat will begin before sunrise at 04:40 AM and last until 05:52 AM. The duration will be 1 hour and 13 minutes. As Tamil Deepavali 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the auspicious festival of the southern state. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

Tamil Deepavali 2023 Date

Tamil Deepavali 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12.

Tamil Deepavali Significance

In North India, Diwali marks the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya; however, in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Deepavali is celebrated as the killing of the demon Narakasura by Goddess Satyabhama and Lord Krishna. On the day of Tamil Deepavali, people across Tamil Nadu wake up early, take a bath before sunrise, wear new clothes, perform Puja, and light earthen lamps.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the tradition is also followed in neighbouring state Karnataka on Chaturdashi Tithi. Hence, in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Chaturdashi Tithi is the main day during Deepavali, and unlike the rest of India, earthen lamps and crackers are lit during dawn and not after dusk.

