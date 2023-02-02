Happy Teddy Day 2023! Teddy Day is celebrated every year on February 10. It is the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. A teddy embodies pure, heart-warming love and affection and can be a perfect gift for your loved one. During Valentine’s Week, couples plan many surprises for their partners to express their love for them. On Teddy Day 2023, gift your beloved happiness and promises with a teddy bear. Valentine’s Week is celebrated across India with great excitement. It kickstarts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day, and lastly, Valentine’s Day! Scroll down to learn about Teddy Day 2023 date, Teddy Day's significance and more. Teddy Day 2023 Wishes: Share Greetings, Lovely Messages, Teddy Bear Images and HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS for the Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week.

Teddy Day Celebrations and Significance

Gifting someone a teddy can be a great option if you want to show love to them. Teddy Day is a time to show love to your special ones and let them know how special they are in your life. Gifting a teddy bear conveys the warm and lovable feelings they bring to us, just like teddies. The cute, cuddly toy can bring a smile to anyone’s face and make their day happy. On the fourth day of Valentine's week, which is Teddy Day, lovers gift adorable soft toys that rekindle their love and make it a wonderful memory. Valentine’s Day 2023 Gifts for Her: From Relaxing Bath Pillow to Rechargeable Hand Warmer, Here Are Some Beautiful and Thoughtful Gift Ideas for the Woman in Your Life.

Teddy Day is a perfect opportunity to make your crush feel loved, as soft plushies are everyones' favourites and can be the softest companions. The different colours of the teddy bears signify different emotions and feelings. A red teddy signifies pure love and passion, while a pink teddy is a sign of acceptance of a proposal, a green teddy represents commitment, and a blue teddy expresses how deeply one loves their partner. We wish you all a Happy Teddy Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).