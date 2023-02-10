Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine’s Week and is celebrated every year on February 10. Lovers engage in week-long activities during Valentine's Week to show their love for each other through hugs, kisses, gifting teddies and chocolates, and going on romantic dates. Make this Teddy Day 2023 memorable for your crush or partner by gifting them a cute teddy and making them feel loved. A teddy bear symbolises heart-warming love and affection, which can bring a smile to your crush's face! As Teddy Day 2023 nears, take a look at the Teddy Day 2023 wishes and greetings, Happy Teddy Day wishes, Teddy Bear images, Teddy Day HD wallpapers, quotes and WhatsApp messages that you can share with your crush or partner to wish them on this special day. Teddy Day 2023 Date in Valentine’s Week: Know Significance and All About Celebrations of the Fourth Day During the Week of Love.

On Teddy Day, couples shower love on each other to show how much they love and adore them and gift them a teddy, the mushy soft toy that will really melt their heart! This week, couples celebrate by showing appreciation for the person they love and adore. During Valentine’s Day Week, people exchange gifts to show their affection towards their partners, such as chocolates, flowers, teddies or perhaps something sentimental. For Teddy Day 2023, share these quotes, messages and sayings, teddy bear images and HD wallpapers, wishes, greetings and SMS. Teddy Day 2023 Wishes: Share Greetings, Lovely Messages, Teddy Bear Images and HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS for the Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week.

Teddy Day 2023 Quotes, Messages and Sayings

Teddy Day 2023 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Once a Bear Has Been Loved by a Human Being, Its Expression Is Forever Marked. Happy Teddy Day!”

Teddy Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Anyone Who Has Looked a Teddy Bear in the Face Will Recognize the Friendly Twinkle in His Knowing Look.”

Teddy Day 2023 Sayings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “In a World Where Everyone Seems To Be Larger and Louder Than Yourself, It Is Very Comforting To Have a Small, Quiet Companion. Happy Teddy Day!”

Teddy Day 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “It’s Too Bad We’re Not All Teddy Bears. More Stuffing Would Only Make Us Cuter and Cuddlier. Happy Teddy Day!”

Teddy Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “You Are As Cute and As Adorable as a Teddy Bear. Wishing You a Very Happy Teddy Day!”

Teddy Day 2023 GIF

Happy Teddy Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Valentine’s Week is celebrated across India with great excitement. It begins with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day and Hug Day, and lastly, Valentine’s Day. Let’s make this Teddy Day a special one for your special someone! Happy Teddy Day 2023 to all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2023 07:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).