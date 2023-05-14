Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Sunday, May 14. It is celebrated for 41 days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. Hanuman Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth of Pawanputra Hanuman. Lord Hanuman is the epitome of devotion, strength and perseverance in Hinduism. He is known for his devotion and loyalty towards Lord Rama. He is also famous by the names of Pawanputra, Bajrangbali and Maruti. As you observe, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Hanuman Jayanti is observed on different dates in different parts of the country. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the tenth day of the bright half of the Chaitra month, whereas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it is observed for 41 days, starting on Chaitra Purnima and ending on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha of Vaisakh month. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm on the dates of both calendars. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

In Hinduism, Lord Hanuman is considered to be one of the most revered and beloved deities. He is believed to be an immortal living being that lives forever on Earth. Wishing everyone a Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023!

