Thai Amavasai, also known as Thai Amavasya, is an important day for the people of Tamil Nadu. The day is observed in the Tamil month of Thai, which usually falls in January or February in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Thai Amavasai on Friday, February 9, 2024. Amavasai refers to the new moon day, and Thai is the 10th month in the Tamil calendar. This day holds spiritual significance, and many people perform special rituals and ceremonies to honour their ancestors. The customs and traditions can vary among different communities and regions. Families may have their own specific ways of observing Thai Amavasai based on their cultural and religious practices. In this article, know more about Thai Amavasai 2024 Date, Tithi Time, Vrat Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and more. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: Get Full List of Major Festivals and Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Thai Amavasai 2024 Date and Timings

Thai Amavasai 2024 falls on Friday, February 9, 2024.

The Amavasai Tithi will begin at 08:02 AM on February 9, 2024, and end at 04:28 AM on February 10, 2024

Thai Amavasai Rituals

One of the primary rituals of Thai Amavasai is the performance of Tarpanam, a sacred act of offering oblations to the ancestors. On this day, families visit riverbanks, seashores, or temples to perform this ritual. They offer water, sesame seeds, and rice to their forefathers, seeking blessings and peace for their departed souls.

Thai Amavasai Puja Vidhi

Devotees should clean the puja area and take a bath early in the morning. Place the image or idol of Lord Shiva on a clean platform. Place a kalasha (pot) filled with water, turmeric, and betel leaves near the deity and decorate it with flowers. Light the oil or ghee lamp and offer fruits, flowers, and coconuts, to the deity. Perform a simple abhishekam of the deity with water using the Panchapatra. Recite prayers and mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and express gratitude to the deity for their blessings. You can chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra or other relevant hymns. Conclude the puja by distributing prasad to family members.

Thai Amavasai Significance

Thai Amavasai, also known as Amavasya, is the new moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar. It is observed as Mauni Amavasya in the north of India. Thai Amavasai is a significant day for performing rituals and pujas, especially in South India. On this day, devotees often take a holy dip in sacred rivers or water bodies early in the morning on Thai Amavasai. This act is believed to cleanse the body and soul and is considered auspicious. Thai Amavasai is also a day when people engage in acts of charity and donation. Giving food, clothing, or other essentials to the less fortunate is considered a virtuous deed on this day.

