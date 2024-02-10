Thai Amavasai 2024 will be celebrated on February 9. This annual commemoration marks the new moon day in the Tamil month of Thai. It is a very important observance for Hindus from Tamil Nadu. Amavasai, in general, is considered to be a day dedicated to remembering one’s ancestors and offering prayers for peace in the afterlife. Thai Amavasai is the first Amavasya in the Uttarayan, and holy activities conducted on this day are, therefore, said to be extremely auspicious. To mark Thai Amavasai 2024, people are sure to share Thai Amavasai images and wallpapers with family and friends. Thai Amavasai 2024: Know History, Significance, Rituals and How This Day for Offering Prayers to the Ancestors Is Observed on Mauni Amavasya.

On the occasion of Thai Amavasai, many devotees across Tamil Nadu take a dip in the holy water, offer special prayers and conduct tarpanam, shradh and other rituals to remember their ancestors. The Amavasai Tithi for Thai Amavasai 2024 begins at 08:02 on February 9, 2024, and will go on till 04:28 on Feb 10, 2024. To make this day, many people also perform special homams and pujas in their homes - which are dedicated to offering peace to one’s ancestors.

Thai Amavasai is believed to be a day that is dedicated to remembering the departed souls and ancestors. Many people also observe the Thai Amavasai fast, where they only consume Satvick food one time throughout the day. Visiting temples and preparing special food that is first offered to the crows. It is believed that offering one’s prayers on Thai Amavasai is especially auspicious and is believed to absolve pitru dosha.

