Thai Pongal is a multi-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamils in India and Sri Lanka. It is observed at the start of the Thai month of the Tamil solar calendar, which generally falls on January 14 or 15 of the Gregorian calendar. Thai Pongal is also known as Pongal. The three days of the Pongal festival are Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Mattu Pongal. Some Tamils celebrate the fourth day of Pongal, also known as Kanum Pongal. This festival is a celebration to thank the Sun, Mother Nature and the various farm animals that help to contribute to a bountiful harvest. As you celebrate Thai Pongal 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. When Is Thai Pongal 2023? Know Date, Customs, Celebration, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of The Four-Day Hindu Harvest Festival.

Thai Pongal is a non-religious harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. It is one of the most important festivals in the state. It marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the sun’s journey northwards when the sun enters Capricorn, also called Uttarayana. The word Thai refers to the tenth month of the Tamil calendar, while Pongal refers to boiling over or overflowing. Pongal is also the name of the sweetened dish of rice boiled in milk and jaggery consumed as a daily ritual. Here is a collection of Thai Pongal 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages. Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Dots Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home for the Tamil Nadu Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

The Pongal festival is viewed more as a social festival as it is not linked to any temple rituals. People worship the Sun God, rain god and cows, which are all important for a good harvest. A good harvest is a source of wealth and prosperity for the farmers. Therefore, it is a very important festival of the state. Wishing everyone a Happy Thai Pongal 2023!

