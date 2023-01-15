Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival celebrated in the southern states of India. The festival is celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu during winter when the sun reaches the extremes of the southern hemisphere and starts returning to the northern hemisphere (as per the Hindu calendar). Tamilians across the world celebrate Pongal. This year, Pongal 2023 will begin on January 14 and end on January 17, 2023. Thai Pongal will take place on January 15. On that note, here's a bunch of Pongal images, Happy Pongal 2023 HD wallpapers, Pongal greetings, Thai Pongal 2023 HD images, Pongal wishes images, Thai Pongal 2023 WhatsApp messages, Thai Pongal greetings and a lot more to celebrate the day!

The first day of the celebration is known as Bhogi. On this day, people burn their old and unwanted household items and buy new products. The history of Pongal dates back to over 2000 years. It is believed that people in the ancient Chola Empire days also used to celebrate the festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Happy Pongal. Hope This Thai Pongal Brings Happiness to Your Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Happiness Be Showered in Your Life This Year, Good Fortune Enter Your Home and Success Touch Your Feet. I Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Pongal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pongal Marks Joy and Brings Along Positivity. May This Festival of Harvest Season Be One That Brings Along With It All That’s Best and Everything You Deserve.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish This Pongal Fills Your Life With Love, Happiness, Prosperity, Health and Spirituality. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Pongal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate This Day With a Heart Filled With Cheer and Fervour. Sending My Warmest Greetings to You and Your Family This Pongal.

The term 'Pongal' is associated with rice and means 'to boil'. On this day, people express gratitude toward the Sun God for a successful harvest and good yield. Traditionally, people boil rice in milk and offer it to the sun before the commencement of the festival. All four days of the festival have their own significance. The first day is called the Bhogi festival and is observed to honour Lord Indra. The second day of the festival is known as Thai Pongal, when people offer rice and milk boiled together to the Sun God. The third day is celebrated as Mattu Pongal, where people worship cows, and the fourth day is celebrated as Kaanum Pongal. Happy Pongal 2023 to all!

