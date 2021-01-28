Thaipusam is the annual celebration that revolves around Lord Murugan or Karthika, which is observed mainly by Tamilians across the globe. Thaipusam, as the name suggests, is celebrated in the Tamil month of Thai (January or February) on the full moon. Thaipusam 2021 is on January 28. On this day, the Pussam star is said to reach its highest point in the sky. People often celebrate this day by sharing Happy Thaipusam wishes and messages, Thaipoosam 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Thaipusam Nalvalthukal Facebook Status Pictures. Hence, in this article, we bring you Thaipusam 2021 wishes, HD images, Signal greetings and photos to be shared on Telegram and celebrate the occasion of Thaipoosam.

Thaipusam is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in various countries with a dominant Tamil population, like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Mauritius, etc. In fact, it is a bank holiday in certain states in these countries. In India, it is commemorated with great enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala. Keralites celebrate this day as Thaipooyam. Thaipusam marks the day that Goddess Parvati gave Lord Murugan his spear or Vel. to celebrate this historic day, Murugan temples across the world have special aartis, poojas and abhisheka planned.

From drawing elaborate rangolis to singing songs praising Lord Karthika and retelling folktales of Murugan, people celebrate Thaipusam in various different ways. As we prepare to celebrate Thaipusam 2021, here are some Happy Thaipusam wishes and messages Thaipusam 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Thaipusam Nalvalthukal Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Everyone Who Are Celebrating the Festival Have a Happy Thaipusam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salute to the Deity of Youth, Power and Virtue, Lord Murugan, for Whom the Day of Thaipusam Is Dedicated. Let Us Cleanse Ourselves Through Prayers and Fasting and Continuously Think of Our God by Performing Elaborate Ceremonies on This Special Day of Thaipusam. Happy Thaipusam 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Thaipusam 2021 to you and your family!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. For Android phone users, you can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and celebrate Thaipusam.

Thaipusam celebrations also have thousands of devotees performing the traditionally devotional dance of Kavadi attam. From offering self-sacrifices to observing stringent fasts, devotees often celebrate this festival in various ways. Many people also make a pilgrimage on this day by walking bare feet as they carry the Kavadi (a wooden rod with decorated canopy). Some of the most famous Murugan temples like Palani are flooded with devotees around this time of the year. Lord Murugan is said to have a healing hand, and we hope that this Thaipusam, all your wounds are healed, and your worries vanish. Happy Thaipusam 2021!

