Thaipusam 2023 will be celebrated on February 5. It is a Hindu festival celebrated by people of the Tamil community in South India. Thaipusam, also known as Thaipooyam or Thaipoosam, falls in the Tamil solar month of Thai, which usually coincides with the Pushya star, known as Poosam in Tamil. In other Hindu calendars, the month of Thai corresponds to the month of January or February in the Gregorian calendar. The festival is a cultural celebration that is marked by Tamilians in India and across the globe. On the day of the Thaipusam festival, devotees worship Lord Kartikeya, also known as Lord Murugan. This festival mainly falls on the full moon day during the month of Thai, a time when the Pushya (Pusam) Nakshatra is in the sky. As we celebrate the auspicious festival, here’s all you need to know about Thaipusam 2023 date, its rituals and celebrations. Soorasamharam 2022 Images & Lord Murugan HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

Thaipusam 2023 Date and Timings

Thaipusam 2023 will be celebrated on February 5

Poosam Nakshathram will begin on February 4, 2023, at 9.16 am

Poosam Nakshathram will end on February 5, 2023, at 12.13 pm

Thaipusam Rituals

On this day, devotees take a bath early in the morning and offer prayers to Lord Murugan. Devotees prepare for the celebration by keeping their bodies always clean, doing regular prayers, following a vegetarian diet and fasting before Thaipusam. On the day of the Thaipusam festival, devotees shave their heads and undertake a pilgrimage along a set route. They perform various acts of devotion, notably carrying various types of kavadi. Vaikasi Visakam 2022 Date & Significance: Know About Tamil Festival That Celebrates the Birth of Lord Murugan.

The Kavadi Attam (kavadi dance) is a ceremonial act of devotional sacrifice through dance and food offerings. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Murugan in this way makes them physically and mentally healthy. The festival is also observed as Thaipooyam Mahotsavam in Shree Subrahmanya Temple in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Thaipusam Significance

Thaipusam also holds immense significance in India and also in counties that are inhabited by the Tamil community. The name of the Tamil festival ‘Thaipusam’ is derived from two words, ‘Thai’, which is the name of the Tamil month and ‘Pusam’, which is the name of a star. Hence, on the day of Thaipusam, this star is at its highest point during the month of Thai. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Murugan. As per Hindu mythology, the festival commemorates the occasion when Parvati gave Murugan (Kartikeya) a divine spear to vanquish the evil demon Soorapadman and his brothers. It is also commonly believed that Thaipusam marks Murugan's birthday.

Thaipusam Celebrations

On Thaipusam day, devotees worship Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a happy and healthy life. Tamilians celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, Guadalupe, Thailand and even South Africa. As per records, in Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani temple, a 10-day Festival known as ‘Brahmotsavam’ is held during Thaipusam.

