Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Hindu Tamil community on the full moon in the Thai month of the Tamil calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, it will be observed on Sunday, February 5. Thaipusam is mainly observed in countries where there is a significant presence of Tamils, such as India, Malaysia, Mauritius and other places where ethnic Tamils reside as a part of the Indian local Diaspora population, such as Canada, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean. As you observe Thaipusam 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, Thaipusam Nal Valthukal greetings and SMS on this auspicious day. Thaipusam 2023 Date and Pooram Nakshatra Timings: Know Significance, Rituals and All About Celebrations of the Festival Dedicated to Lord Murugan.

In India, Thaipusam is observed as a state holiday, whereas in countries like Malaysia and Mauritius, it is observed as a national holiday. Devotees often perform Kavadi Attam on Thaipusam, a ceremonial act of devotional sacrifice through dance, food offerings and bodily self-mortification. People celebrate this important festival with great enthusiasm. They share messages wishing Thaipusam Nal Valthukal with their loved ones on this day. Here is a collection of Thaipusam 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Thaipusam is the combination of the name of the month Thai and the star Pusam. During this festival, Pusam is at its highest point. The day commemorates the occasion when Parvati gave Murugan a divine spear so he could vanquish the evil demon Soorapadman and his brother. Wishing everyone a Happy Thaipusam 2023!

