Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Hindu Tamil community on the full moon in the Thai month of the Tamil Calendar. It is also known as Thaipooyam Mahotsavam. Thaipusam 2023 will be observed on Sunday, February 5. The festival is a national holiday in countries like Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. In India, it is a holiday in Tamil Nadu on this day. As you observe Thaipusam 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, Thaipooyam Mahotsavam images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your family and friends. Thaipusam 2023 Date and Pooram Nakshatra Timings: Know Significance, Rituals and All About Celebrations of the Festival Dedicated to Lord Murugan.

The word Thaipusam is combined from two words Thai and Pusam. Thai is the month, and Pusam is the star. The Pusam star is at its highest point during the festival. Thaipusam is a day to commemorate the day when goddess Parvati gave Murugan (Kartikeya) a vel, which is a divine spear, so that he could vanquish the evil demon Soorapadman and his brothers. People celebrate this festival with great fervour in the southern part of India. Here is a collection of wishes and greetings for Thaipusam 2023 that you can share as WhatsApp messages, Thaipooyam Mahotsavam images, HD wallpapers and SMS with everyone you know. Know About Skanda Sashti Viratham, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Six-Day Festival of Soorasamharam.

Thaipusam 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Thaipusam 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Always Stay With You and Give You Good Health and Prosperity. Happy Thaipusam 2023!

Thaipusam 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day, May Lord Murugan Remove All Your Problems and Bestow You Good Health. Happy Thaipusam!

Thaipusam 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Happy and Joyous Life To Come on the Occasion of Thaipusam. Happy Thaipusam!

Thaipusam 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Help You With the Light on Your Path. Happy Thaipusam 2023.

Thaipusam 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Thaipusam, I Wish You a Happy and Joyful Life in the Future.

Thaipusam is a 10-day festival known as Brahmotsav at the Palani Arulmigu Dhandatythapani Temple. It is celebrated as a Thanksgiving ceremony to Lord Murugan, known as the universal granter of desires. Wishing everyone a Happy Thaipusam 2023!

