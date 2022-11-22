Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year. This year, it falls on November 24. It is a day that gives an opportunity to all to meet and greet their loved ones and celebrate the day together. Many people in America believe that their Thanksgiving is modelled on a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people. Celebrating this day, families host a thanksgiving dinner where they prepare or traditional delicacies including Turkey, beans, potatoes and Pumpkin pie. They greet each other by saying Happy Thanksgiving. As you celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2022 in the United States, we at LatestLY bring to you a collection of wishes and greetings that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day.

The Thanksgiving tradition started in America in the 1500s and has been an annual holiday in the United States since 1863. After the request of Congress, it has been celebrated nationally since 1789 with a proclamation by President George Washington. President Thomas Jefferson was not convinced to celebrate the holiday. Later in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of “Thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent father who dwelleth in the heavens” and declared it for the last Thursday of November. Here are wishes and greetings that you can download and share with your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on Turkey Day. US President Joe Biden Pardons Two Turkeys, Peanut Butter and Jelly.

Thanksgiving Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Thanksgiving Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanksgiving Is a Time of Reflection for All Our Blessings. Your Friendship Counts for So Much. Have a Joyous Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Hope, Joy, Peace, Good Health, Favour, and Love on This Thanksgiving Day! Your Friendship Is Indeed a Great Blessing to Me.

Thanksgiving Day 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Your Thanksgiving Table Is Full of Your Favorite Food and Surrounded by Your Favorite People.

Thanksgiving Day 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am So Grateful That I Have Such an Incredible Family. Thank You So Much for All the Amazing Things You Have Done for Me.

Thanksgiving Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanksgiving Is a Time To Remember and Embrace Those Who Enrich Our Lives. I May Be Thankful for a Lot of Things, but Mostly, I Am Thankful To Have You.

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the United States. It is a day for everyone to express gratitude and be thankful for whatever they have. The most important part of the celebrations is the Thanksgiving dinner. In New York, the day is marked by the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade which is a major attraction since 1924. Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).