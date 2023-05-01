Thrissur Pooram is one of the most important Pooram Days observed by the people of Kerala. Thrissur Pooram 2023 will be celebrated on May 1. This annual festival is filled with fun activities and grand spectacles and is considered to be one of the biggest Pooram festivals in the state. Every year, Thrissur Pooram is celebrated with grand preparation at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur. In addition to watching this annual temple festival, many people also enjoy sharing Happy Thrissur Pooram 2023 wishes and messages, Thrissur Pooram 2023 greetings, images and wallpapers for Thrissur Pooram 2023, Happy Thrissur Pooram 2023 videos, Thrissur Pooram 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Thrissur Pooram is celebrated on the day the Pooram Nakshatra presides over the moonrise in Medam month, according to the Malayalam Calendar. The preparation for Thrissur Pooram 2023 celebrations is already on with great zeal and enthusiasm. Every year, thousands of people travel to Thrissur during this time to witness the Thrissur Pooram 2023 Temple Festival. The festival was the brainchild of Rama Varma Kunhjippilla Thampuran, or Rama Varma IX, famously known as Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin (1790–1805).

The celebration of Thrissur brings thousands of devotees of Lord Shiva as well as Keralites who enjoy indulging in the festivities and experience the community feeling that shines bright during the Pooram festival. As we prepare to celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2023, here are some Happy Thrissur Pooram 2023 wishes and messages, Thrissur Pooram 2023 greetings, images and wallpapers for Thrissur Pooram 2023, Happy Thrissur Pooram 2023 videos, Thrissur Pooram 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Those who are unable to visit Thrissur to witness the Pooram festival often watch Thrissur Pooram Live Streams and share this with their friends and family. We hope Thrissur Pooram 2023 brings with it all love, light and prosperity.

