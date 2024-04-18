Thrissur Pooram is a vibrant and grand festival celebrated annually in the city of Thrissur in Kerala. It is one of Kerala's most famous temple festivals and is renowned for its spectacular display of elephants, traditional music, fireworks, and cultural performances. The Thrissur Pooram festival is held at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur every year on Pooram Day—the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam Calendar month of Medam. Thrissur Pooram 2024 will be celebrated this year on April 20, i.e., Saturday. It is the largest and most famous of all poorams in India. Thrissur Pooram Images & HD Wallpapers: Celebrate Kerala's Largest Temple Festival With WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Greetings.

As per records, Thrissur Pooram is also one of the largest festivals in Asia, with more than 1 million visitors. Thrissur Pooram was the brainchild of Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin (1790–1805). Happy Thrissur Pooram Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, SMS and Status To Celebrate Kerala’s Grand Temple Festival.

What is the Date of Thrissur Pooram 2024?

Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

What is the Shubh Muhurat of Thrissur Pooram 2024?

The Pooram Nakshathram will begin at 10:57 AM on April 19 and will end at 2:04 PM on Apr 20, 2024

What are the Rituals of Thrissur Pooram?

On the Thrissur Pooram festival, various temples in and around Thrissur are invited with their deities to the city of Thrissur to pay homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan, the presiding deity of the Vadakkunnathan Temple. A huge procession is organized at temple premises accompanied by the music of Chenda Melam and Pancha Vadyam. This Pooram festival is a good collection of over 50 elephants decorated with various golden ornaments. One of the main highlights of Thrissur Pooram is the grand procession of caparisoned elephants. These elephants, adorned with colourful and ornate decorations, are led by elephant handlers and accompanied by traditional percussion music such as the drum and panchavadyam, an ensemble of five musical instruments. The Poora Vilambaram custom is held where the elephant pushes open the south entrance gate of the Vadakkunnathan Temple, which hosts the Thrissur Pooram, with the idol of 'Neithilakkavilamma' atop it.

What is the Significance of Thrissur Pooram?

Thrissur Pooram holds great significance for the people of Kerala as it symbolises the rich culture and traditions of the region. Both locals and tourists eagerly await the festival. Thrissur Pooram festival features various cultural performances, including traditional Kerala dance forms like Kathakali and Theyyam, as well as music concerts and other events.

The annual festival attracts a large number of devotees and spectators from different parts of Kerala and beyond. People come together to witness the festivities, seek blessings, and immerse themselves in the region's cultural heritage.

