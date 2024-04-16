Thrissur Pooram 2024 will be celebrated on April 19, i.e., Friday. This annual commemoration is a grand Hindu temple festival celebrated at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur every year on the Pooram day —the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the month of Medam as per the Malayalam calendar. While several temple festivals are held across Kerala, Thrissur Pooram is believed to be the most significant celebration. The commemoration of Thrissur Pooram often begins days before the actual grand festival. As we prepare to celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Thrissur Pooram and more. Temple Festivals of Kerala 2024 Dates: From Arattu Festival to Thrissur Pooram, Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Major Temple Festivals in Kerala.

What is the Date of Thrissur Pooram 2024?

Thrissur Pooram is celebrated on the day the moon rises in the Pooram star in the Malayalam month of Medam. According to the Malayalam calendar, the Pooram Nakshatra begins on April 19 at 10.57 am and will continue until 2.04 pm on April 20, i.e., Saturday. Since the moon's rise will occur on April 19, this will be celebrated as the festival's main day. Happy Thrissur Pooram Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images & Wallpapers, SMS and Status To Celebrate Kerala’s Grand Temple Festival.

What is the Significance of Thrissur Pooram?

Lord Vadakkunnathan is the main deity revered on Thrissur Pooram. During these festivities, temples across Thrissur offer their prayers and prepare for the grand celebration. This celebration is believed to be the brainchild of Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin, and was created to become the largest temple festival in the state. Previously, this title was held at a one-day festival at Arattupuzha known as Arattupuzha Pooram.

Thrissur Pooram has grown to be recognised as one of the largest temple festivals in Asia, with as many as 1 million devotees visiting. While the main festival of Thrissur Pooram will be marked on April 19, the celebrations in the town will already begin from April 13 - with the Thrissur Pooram Kudamattam. The day after Thrissur Pooram - April 20 - will be celebrated with fireworks and a grand farewell commemoration for the devotees who visit.

