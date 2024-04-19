Thrissur Pooram 2024 will be marked on April 19, i.e., Friday. This annual commemoration is the biggest temple festival in Kerala and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees across the country. More than 1 million people have been known to visit the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple to celebrate Thrissur Pooram. To mark this day, people often share Thrissur Pooram 2024 wishes and messages, Happy Thrissur Pooram 2024 greetings, Thrissur Pooram images and wallpapers, Happy Thrissur Pooram WhatsApp stickers and Thrissur Pooram 2024 Facebook status with family and friends. Celebrate Kerala's Largest Temple Festival With WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Greetings.

Thrissur Pooram is celebrated on the day the Pooram star rises in the Malayalam month of Medam. The annual commemoration usually falls in April and has been touted as one of Asia's largest temple festivals. The Thrissur Pooram temple festival was the brainchild of Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin (1790–1805).

Before the start of Thrissur Pooram, the largest temple festival in Kerala, a one-day festival was held in Arattupuzha, known as Arattupuzha Pooram. Temples in and around Thrissur also participated in this festival. Happy Thrissur Pooram Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images & Wallpapers, SMS and Status To Celebrate Kerala’s Grand Temple Festival.

The festivities of Thrissur Pooram begin a few days before the grand festival with arts and crafts on display, special events and various interactions that devotees can enjoy. The day after Thrissur Pooram is also marked with festive celebrations and fireworks around the city.

As we prepare to celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2024

We hope the Thrissur Pooram celebrations bring you and your family all the love and light. We wish you a very Happy Thrissur Pooram 2024!

