Thrissur Pooram 2024 will be celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm on April 19. This annual commemoration is known to be one of the largest temple festivals in India and is celebrated every year when on the Pooram (pronounced [puːɾam]) day—the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam Calendar month of Medam. The celebration of Thrissur Pooram 2024 is believed to be an extremely auspicious event that thousands of devotees strive to witness every year. For those who cannot witness Thrissur Pooram live from the temple, watch Thrissur Pooram 2024 Live Streams and Thrissur Pooram broadcasts streamed across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2024, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to watch Thrissur Pooram 2024 live stream and more. Thrissur Pooram 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Messages, Greetings To Celebrate Kerala's Grand Temple Festival.

When is Thrissur Pooram 2024?

Thrissur Pooram is celebrated on the day that the moon rises in Pooram Nakshatra during the month of Medam Malayalam. The celebration of Thrissur Pooram 2024 will take place on April 19. The celebration of Thrissur Pooram is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur.

The celebration of Thrissur Pooram is believed to be one of the largest festivals in Asia, with more than 1 million visitors. Devotees from across the world often visit Thrissur during the time of the festival. The celebration of Thrissur Pooram was the brainchild of Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin. Before the celebration of Thrissur Pooram, the one-day festival held at Arattupuzha, known as Arattupuzha Pooram, was the biggest festival. As we prepare to celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2024 - here is how you can watch Thrissur Pooram 2024 live stream online.

Thrissur Pooram 2024 Live Streaming

Watch Live Telecast of Thrissur Pooram on YouTube Online

We hope that the celebration of Thrissur Pooram 2024 brings with it the love, light and happiness you and your family deserve.

