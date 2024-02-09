Happy Losar 2151, or Tibetian New Year 2024! Losar, also known as Tibetan New Year, is a festival in Tibetan Buddhism that is celebrated with great fanfare and zeal. The holiday is a new year's festival, celebrated on the first day of the lunisolar Tibetan calendar, which corresponds to a date in February or March in the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations typically last for several days and involve various religious, cultural, and social activities. Traditionally, Losar is celebrated for 15 days, with the main celebrations on the first three days. In 2024, Losar celebrations will begin on February 10 and will continue till February 12. The holiday is celebrated on various dates depending on the location of the region. The word ‘Losar’ means ‘new year’ in Tibetan, and it marks the beginning of the Tibetan lunar calendar. In this article, let’s know more about the Losar 2024 date, the history and significance of the day and more. Chinese New Year 2024 Date: When Is Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon? Know the History and Significance of the Spring Festival.

Losar 2024 Date

Losar 2024 celebrations will begin on February 10 and will continue till February 12.

Tibetan New Year 2024 Animal and Element

It is the Year of the Dragon. Wood is the Element of the year. The year of the Wood Dragon is the 38th year in the 60-year cycle of the Tibetan calendar.

Tibetan New Year History

Losar, popularly known as the Tibetan New Year, is celebrated mostly in India, Nepal, Tibet, Sikkim, and Bhutan. As per religious beliefs, the festival came into existence much before Buddhism was celebrated, as a gesture of thanks to the Gods. It was celebrated mostly among farmers and went on to become a predominantly Buddhist festival celebrating the commencement of the New Year. During the reign of the ninth Tibetan king, Pude Gungyal (317-398), it is said that this custom merged with a harvest festival to form the annual Losar festival. Lunar New Year 2024 Traditions and Superstitions: Things To Do for Good Luck, Prosperity and Abundance in the Chinese New Year.

Tibetan New Year Significance

Losar is an important festival and joyous celebration as it is a time of renewal and reflection. Tibetan communities around the world come together to welcome the New Year with hope and optimism. Before Losar, Tibetan families engage in thorough cleaning of their homes to sweep away any negative energy from the past year and make way for the New Year's good fortune. Homes are decorated with colourful decorations, flowers, and auspicious symbols. The festival is celebrated for 15 days but the main celebrations are held on the first three days.

On the first day of Losar, a beverage called changkol is made from chhaang, which is a Tibetan-Nepali equivalent of beer. The second day of Losar is known as King's Losar (gyalpo losar). Losar is traditionally preceded by the five-day practice of Vajrakilaya. The festival of Losar occurs near or on the same day as the Chinese New Year and the Mongolian New Year.

