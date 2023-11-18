Soorasamharam, or Surasamharam, also called Suranporu, is an important festival dedicated to Lord Murugan and celebrated mainly by Tamil Hindus. The day of Skanda Sashti is decided based on the lunar month, and it falls on the sixth day of Karthika Masam. The day is a Hindu ritual folk performance that recreates the legend of the killing of Asuras by the deity Murugan. It is the culmination of the week-long Kanda Shasthi Vratam festival. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the occasion is also celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Sri Lanka, and the district of Palakkad in Kerala at temples dedicated to Murugan. This festival falls in the month of either Aippasi or Kartikai of the Tamil calendar. This year, Soorasamharam 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Kanda Shasti Vratam will begin on Tuesday, November 14, while Subrahmanya Shasti will be celebrated on Monday, December 18. Scroll down to learn more about the Soorasamharam 2023 Date, Soorasamharam Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and the day's significance. November 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals: From Diwali to Children's Day to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Get the List of Significant Dates in the 11th Month.

Soorasamharam 2023 Date

Soorasamharam 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 18.

Soorasamharam Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Shasti Tithi will begin at 09:18 AM on November 18 and end at 07:23 AM on November 19, 2023.

The Kanda Shasti Vratam will begin on Tuesday, November 14, while Subrahmanya Shasti will be celebrated on Monday, December 18.

Surasamharam Puja Rituals

During Kanda Sashti, devotees observe six days of fasting, which starts from the first day or Pirathamai of the Karthika lunar month and ends on the sixth day, which is known as Soorasamharam day. Devotees should note that the day when Shasti Tithi conjugates with Panjami Tithi is chosen for Soorasamharam Vratam. Hence, most temples observe Kanda Sashti on Panjami Tithi if Shasti Tithi starts before sunset on Panjami Tithi.

Tiruchendur Soorasamharam 2023 Live Streaming

Surasamharam Significance

Soorasamharam is the final and the most important day of the six-day festivities in Tamil Nadu. The six-day festivities start from Pirathamai of Karthika Masam and culminate on Soorasamharam day. Thiru Kalyanam is observed on the next day of Soorasamharam. It is believed that Lord Murugan defeated Demon Surapadman on the very same day, and the festival of Soorasamharam is observed every year to mark the victory of good over evil. In Tamil Nadu, the Surasamharam is witnessed every year by large crowds of devotees. In Kerala's Palakkad district, Surasamharam is held in all the major Tamil settlements in the district.

