India is filled with various cultures, dialects, and beliefs, all strung together in different states. The history of these states often hints at the stories behind how India, as we know it today, came into being. And January 21 marks an important historical event in this feat - implementing the North East Reorganization Act, 1971. Known as Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day, January 21 marks the day these North Eastern States attained statehood. As we prepare to celebrate Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, its emergence, how to celebrate Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022 and more. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day Wishes & Greetings: Share Quotes, Pics & HD Images of the North Eastern States to Celebrate the Day.

When is Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022?

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022 will be celebrated on January 21. As mentioned before, this day marks the historical event where Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood.

History of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day

Soon after India attained independence from British rule, the princely states that blended into the Indian Union started receiving statehood. In this journey, Tripura and Manipur were granted the status of union territories. Meanwhile, Meghalaya was still a part of Assam, and the noted seven sisters were not yet formed. In 1969, Meghalaya finally received autonomous state recognition through the Assam Reorganization (Meghalaya) Act, 1969. But it was only on January 21, 1971, with the introduction of the North East Reorganization Act, 1971, that Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur all attained Statehood. This is why this day is celebrated as Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day celebration is usually filled with special events in the states. This day often helps people talk about these states' history and their contributions to the country. People from these states often share Happy Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day wishes and greetings to celebrate this day.

