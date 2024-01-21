Tripura Statehood Day 2024 will be marked on January 21. This annual commemoration is a very important celebration that focuses on capturing the history, struggle and journey of the people of Tripura as they attained statehood and the continued contributions they make towards India’s growth and development. Tripura Statehood Day celebrations are traditionally a state-wide holiday filled with dedicated events and observances. People often share Happy Tripura Statehood Day 2024 wishes and messages, Tripura Statehood Day 2024 greetings, Happy Tripura Statehood Day images and wallpapers, Tripura Statehood Day WhatsApp stickers and Tripura Statehood Day 2024 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Tripura Statehood Day 2024: From Ujjayanta Palace to Unakoti, 5 Incredibly Beautiful Tourist Spots That Must Find a Place on Your Bucket List.

Tripura Statehood Day is when the state of Tripura was officially recognised and formed. With its people’s persistent efforts and struggle, Tripura gained full statehood on January 21, 1972, under the 1971 Act and its democratic set-up was further extended to the village level in 1978 with local body elections. Every year, the commemoration is focused on special events organised by the state government. Schools and government institutions also take this opportunity to highlight and discuss the rich history of the state and its contributions to the diverse culture and heritage of India.

It is important to note that Tripura Foundation Day coincides with the day that Manipur and Meghalaya were also formed. These northeastern states all came into existence with The North-Eastern Areas (Reorganization) Act of 1971.

