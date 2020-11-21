Tulsi Vivah or Tulasi Vivaha 2020 is on November 26. The festival signifies the end of the monsoon and beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism. The marriage of Tulsi plant with Vishnu/ Krishna resembles the traditional Hindu wedding. Both married and unmarried women observe this festival with utmost devotion. They put beautiful henna patterns, mehendi on their hands and feet to welcome the festive season. As the auspicious day of Tulsi Vivah 2020 is arriving, in this article, we bring you easy and latest Tulsi Vivah 2020 mehndi designs to carve out, traditionally to mark the festival.

Tulsi remains tried and tested for its medicinal properties and can be found in almost every Hindu house. Aside from that, the plant also holds religious significance among devotees. With so much historical significance and use in everyday life, it comes to no surprise that Tulsi has its very own festival. Tulsi Vivah is a special ceremony, and like every other event, on this day too, women ensure that the festival is marked with utmost devotions and traditions.

Applying henna patterns on the hands is an age-old custom among the people in India. During Tulsi Vivah, there are special mehndi designs and patterns that are created, keeping the significance of the festival in mind. In this article below, check out the videos of the latest henna patterns that will help you to create the best mehndi designs for Tulsi Vivah 2020.

Watch Video: Tulsi Vivah Mehndi Designs

Watch Video: Tulsi Vivah Mehndi Patterns

Watch Video: Tulsi Vivah Henna Designs

Watch Video: Easy Tulsi Vivah Mehndi Designs

Aren’t the designs gorgeous? Henna designs and patterns are an integral part of women’s lives in our country. Any important occasion, you will see women adoring their palms and feet with beautiful designs, and the result is so out of the world. We hope that the above mehndi designs for Tulsi Vivah will be helpful to you as you celebrate the significant occasion.

