Tulsi Vivah 2020 is on November 26. A significant festival, the occasion is immensely important, especially to Hindu women in the country. The festival also intensifies the significance of worshipping tulsi plant. It is a sacred plant in Hinduism. But do you know why? The tulsi plant, or Indian basil is a venerated plant, and people worship it in the morning and evening, regularly. It has both medicinal and spiritual values among the devotees. On the auspicious occasion of Tulsi Vivah, in this article, we will know the significance of worshipping tulsi plant and why is it considered so important in Hinduism.

It is believed that the houses of Hindus must have a tulsi plant. The plant needs water and sunlight to survive. There are various types of tulsi plants such as Rama Tulasi, Krishna Tulasi and Vishnu Tulasi. It is traditionally believed that keeping the tulsi plant at home can invite good luck and prosperity.

Why is Tulsi a Sacred Plant in Hinduism?

There are a lot of myths associated with the plant. Tulsi is believed to be the most sacred plant for Hindus as this is considered as the earthly manifestation of goddess Lakshmi. Some mythological stories suggest that tulsi is actually an ardent lover of Krishna and is cursed be Radha to be a plant. Hindus believe that having tulsi plant at home ways off the evils and it protects the house and the members.

Why Do People Worship Tulsi?

There are a variety of reasons due to which worshipping Tulsi plant is considered significant. The tulsi or the Vrinda is believed to the gateway of heaven, the abode of Lord Vishnu. She helps devotees to get closer to their ultimate goal—attaining moksha. The different parts of the plant are believed to be the abode of various deities and sacred texts of Sanatana Dharma. Again, she is believed to the physical incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, and is worshipped every day for peace and prosperity.

Apart from its religious significance, Tulsi plant is extremely popular for great medicinal significance and is a prime herb in Ayurvedic treatment. Marked by its strong aroma and taste, tulsi is the ‘elixir of life’ as it promotes longevity. The plant’s extracts can be used to prevent and cure many illnesses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).