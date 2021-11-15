Tulsi has been given a special place in Hinduism and it is seen commonly in most Indian household. Tulsi forms an important part of most auspicious rituals and is mostly found in the courtyard (aangan) of the house . Tulsi Vivah (wedding) with Lord Shaligram will be observed on November 15 this year (Monday) On this day Ekadashi will start at 6:39 am and will end at 8:01 am on Tuesday, November 16. Mata Tulsi maa will be married to the Shaligram avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that all auspicious work begins with Tulsi marriage. The stalled auspicious work like marriage marriage starts only after this event. Tulsi Vivah 2021 Dos and Don’ts: From Auspicious Direction To Plant Tulsi to Puja Vidhi, Everything You Need To Know About Important Rituals Performed on Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

On this day, the Tulsi plant is decorated like a bride and is married in a traditional way. Tulsi ji is adorn with 16-step beauty items aka solah shringar along offering red chunari, on this day. Traditionally, Tulsi maa is also offered mehndi as a part of solah shringar. Women apply mehandi on hands and feet to celebrate this day. Mehndi is considered auspicious in Hinduism and is included during any auspicious work. Today, we have for you some easy, attractive and latest mehendi designs that you can use to apply by yourself at home:

Heavy Mehndi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tj mehndi (@hennaby.tj)

Simple Mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAJANI S (@rajani_khandate)

Intricate Mehendi Design

Tulsi Vivah mehendi (Photo Credits: Instagram/banu_mehndi_designs and Instagram/mehndidizain)

Criss-Cross Mehandi Design

(Photo Credits: Talent 360, Heena's Creation99 YouTube YouTube)

Simple Back Hand Mehendi Design

Simple Indian Mehendi Design (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Tulsi is very dear to Vishnu and Shaligram and therefore you treat Tulsi maa as an absolute Indian bride. On the day of Tulsi Vivah you must wake up in the morning at Brahma Muhurta, take a bath, wear clean clothes and observe fasting. But don't forget to apply mehendi on your hand to make the day more auspicious. Happy Tulsi Vivah!

