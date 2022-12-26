Udham Singh is best known for assassinating Sir Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on March 13, 1940. According to historical records, the assassination was done in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for which O'Dwyer was responsible. Singh was born on December 26, 1899. This year, India will mark the 123rd anniversary of Sher Singh, who later came to be known as Udham Singh. As you mark the birth anniversary of Udham Singh, we at LatestLY have composed a few wishes and greetings that you can share as quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Facts About The Freedom Fighter Who Avenged Jallianwala Bagh Massacre by Killing General Michael O’Dwyer.

Singh is a well-known figure of the Indian independence movement. He was also referred to as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh Kamboj and was a revolutionary belonging to Ghadar Party and HSRA. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940. Share these Udham Singh 123rd birth anniversary quotes and messages as wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Tributes to Shaheed #UdhamSingh on His Death Anniversary.

Udham Singh 123rd Birth Anniversary Quotes and Messages

Image Reads: I Am Dying for My Country.

Image Reads: What Great Honour Could Be Bestowed on Me Than Death for the Sake of My Motherland.

Image Reads: I Do Not Mind My Sentence, Ten, Twenty or Fifty Years or To Be Hanged. I Have Done My Duty.

While he was in custody, he used the name Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, which represents the three major religions in India and his anti-colonial sentiment. A district named Udham Singh Nagar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand was named after him to pay homage in October 1995 by the Mayawati government.

